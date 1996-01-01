13. Mendelian Genetics
Test Crosses
A true breeder individual with a dominant phenotype of a trait is crossed with an individual with a recessive phenotype of the same trait. Which of the following statements about the phenotypic probability of this cross is true?
100% of individuals will express the dominant phenotype.
50% of individuals will express the dominant phenotype and 50% the recessive one.
100% of individuals will express the recessive phenotype.
75% of individuals will express the dominant phenotype and 25% the recessive phenotype.