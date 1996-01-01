13. Mendelian Genetics
Test Crosses
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cross between an individual showing a dominant phenotype (tallness) with a homozygous recessive individual (shortness) produces 100% tall plants. Predict the genotype of the individual showing the dominant phenotype.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
homozygous recessive
B
homozygous dominant
C
heterozygous
D
none of the above