13. Mendelian Genetics
Test Crosses
A single gene test cross is conducted to determine the genotype of a pea plant that shows the dominant phenotype for height (T = tall, t = short). If all offspring of the cross show the dominant phenotype, then the genotype of the unknown parent is _______.
a) TT.
b) tT.
c) Tt.
d) tt.
You want to determine the pea color genotype of a pea plant with yellow peas. You conduct a test cross with your mystery pea plant. The test cross results in 50% of the offspring possessing yellow peas and 50% of the offspring possessing green peas. What is the genotype for pea color of the mystery parent?
a) YY.
b) Yy.
c) yy.
d) None of the above.
To identify the genotype of a yellow-seeded pea plant as either homozygous dominant (YY) or heterozygous
(Yy), you could do a test cross between your mystery plant and a plant with a genotype of _______.