13. Mendelian Genetics
Autosomal Inheritance
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Assume that in a family, both the father and mother are carriers of genes associated with sickle cell anemia. One of their children suffers from the disease, two of them are carriers, and one is completely normal. In this case, the genes associated with sickle cell anemia are ___________.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
autosomal recessive
B
X-linked dominant
C
X-linked recessive
D
autosomal dominant