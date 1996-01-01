13. Mendelian Genetics
Autosomal Inheritance
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Assume that in a family, the mother is a carrier of hemophilia and the father is normal. One of their sons suffers from hemophilia, while the other is completely normal. One of their daughters is also a carrier, and the other is normal. In this case, the allele associated with hemophilia is _________.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
X-linked recessive
B
X-linked dominant
C
autosomal recessive
D
autosomal dominant