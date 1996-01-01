14. DNA Synthesis
Meselson-Stahl Experiment
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Meselson and Stahl were able to identify the semi-conservative replication of DNA by using labeled nitrogen isotopes. Which of the following reflects the result of their investigation that proves that DNA undergoes a semi-conservative replication process?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
DNA replication results in one molecule that consist of the original DNA strand and one molecule that consist of the new strands.
B
DNA replication results in two molecules in which the individual strand is a patchwork of original and new DNA.
C
DNA replication results in two molecules of the original strand.
D
DNA replication results in two molecules with one original strand and one new strand.