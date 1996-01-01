18. Biotechnology
Introduction to DNA-Based Technology
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Genetically engineered organisms must be kept in ponds that offer no escape to the wild because there is great concern that:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
They will not reproduce.
B
They will upset or destroy the natural ecosystem.
C
They will not survive.
D
They will not grow.