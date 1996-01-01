18. Biotechnology
Introduction to DNA-Based Technology
18. Biotechnology Introduction to DNA-Based Technology
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Genetically modified foods (GM foods) are agricultural organisms whose DNA has been altered via the application of genetic engineering techniques. All of the following are advantages of GM foods, EXCEPT:
A
They have improved nutrients.
B
They have better yield.
C
They are resistant to the most commonly used pesticides.
D
They may have "unexpected effects" and health risks.