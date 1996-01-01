7. Energy and Metabolism
Enzymes
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which statement correctly describes the association between the enzyme and the environmental temperature?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
As the temperature decreases, the rate of enzyme reaction increases.
B
Extremely high temperatures make the reaction occur instantly.
C
When the temperature goes beyond a certain point, the enzyme will stop working.
D
All enzymes performs best at freezing temperatures.