7. Energy and Metabolism
Enzymes
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The enzyme activity is at its maximum value at the optimum pH. What happens to an enzyme when it is subjected to very acidic or alkaline pH?
A
The enzyme will be on standby mode.
B
The enzyme will react with the substrate faster.
C
The enzyme will be inhibited from binding into the substrate.
D
The enzyme will be altered.