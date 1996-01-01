22. Evolution of Populations
Hardy-Weinberg Model
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A plant has two alleles for height, T (tall) and t (dwarf), with frequencies of 0.8 and 0.2, respectively. What will be the frequencies of the three possible genotypes?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
TT=0.49, Tt=0.42, tt=0.09
B
TT=0.09, Tt=0.42, tt=0.49
C
TT=0.64, Tt=0.32, tt=0.04
D
TT=0.04, Tt=0.32, tt=0.64