22. Evolution of Populations
Hardy-Weinberg Model
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose a plant has two different alleles for flower colour, one red (R) and one white (r). In a population of ten plants, the frequency of R and r is 0.5 each. However, only six of these plants produce viable offspring by chance, resulting in a shift in the frequencies of R (0.8) and r (0.2) in the next generation. Identify the cause of such a shift.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Genetic mutation.
B
Genetic recombination.
C
Genetic drift.
D
Genetic variation.