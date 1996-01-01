32. Vertebrates
Chordates
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mexican tetra is also known as the blind cavefish. It is a freshwater fish of the family Characidae. Why do some cave-living fish like Mexican tetra lose their eyes?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
to help them hide from their predators
B
because of their diet
C
because of lack of nutrients needed for eye development
D
because of the absence of light