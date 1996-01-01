13. Mendelian Genetics
Punnett Square Probability
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Assume that the homozygous dominant trait of a flower is red and long-stemmed and the homozygous recessive trait is white and short-stemmed. Considering that these traits are controlled by independently assorting genes, what is the probability of producing a heterozygous red flower and heterozygous long-stemmed flower from heterozygous parents?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1/4
B
1/16
C
1/2
D
3/4