13. Mendelian Genetics
Punnett Square Probability
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose purple flowers dominate over the white flowers in a pea garden. Using the Punnett square, what is the probability of having a white flower from crossing two heterozygote parents?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
75%
B
25%
C
50%
D
30%