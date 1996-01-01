13. Mendelian Genetics
Punnett Square Probability
13. Mendelian Genetics Punnett Square Probability
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A man has polydactyly which is a dominant trait. His wife and their daughter have the normal number of digits. What fraction of this couple's children would have a normal number of digits?
A man has polydactyly which is a dominant trait. His wife and their daughter have the normal number of digits. What fraction of this couple's children would have a normal number of digits?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
100%
B
50%
C
25%
D
0%