14. DNA Synthesis
DNA Repair
14. DNA Synthesis DNA Repair
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
In bacteria, the UvrA protein aids NER in locating the damaged segment of DNA. How do the UvrA proteins carry out this function?
In bacteria, the UvrA protein aids NER in locating the damaged segment of DNA. How do the UvrA proteins carry out this function?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
They use the damage-induced deformations of the DNA structure.
B
They use the chemicals elicited by the mutagens.
C
They use the extracellular matrix of the virus.
D
They use the energy inputs caused by UV exposure.