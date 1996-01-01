16. Regulation of Expression
Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
During glycolysis, phosphofructokinase transforms ADP into ATP. If there is too much ATP produced, the ATP negatively inhibits the PFK, halting ATP production. ATP, in this case, acts as an ____________.
A
allosteric activator
B
allosteric inhibitor
C
allosteric repressor
D
allosteric inducer