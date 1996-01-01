16. Regulation of Expression
Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons
Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
How does quorum sensing help the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa infect its host?
A
It makes them undetectable if they have an insufficient population size.
B
It makes them rapidly increase their population size.
C
It weakens the immune system of the host.
D
It destroys the enzymes that will attempt to eliminate them.