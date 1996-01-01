15. Gene Expression
Steps of Transcription
Steps of Transcription
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following graph shows percent polymerase activity after incubating the liver cells with different concentrations of α-amanitin. Determine the concentration of the toxin at which you will observe a 60% shutdown in the activity of the polymerase.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.2 μM
B
0.4 μM
C
0.6 μM
D
0.8 μM