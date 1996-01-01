7. Energy and Metabolism
Enzyme Binding Factors
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the model for enzyme-substrate interaction that suggests that the enzyme and the substrate have complementary geometric shapes that fit exactly into one another.
A. Induced fit model
B. Lock and key model
C. Both a and b
D. Conformational selection model