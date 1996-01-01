8. Respiration
Types of Phosphorylation
8. Respiration Types of Phosphorylation
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following descriptions, identify which are the features of oxidative and substrate-level phosphorylation.
M. Substrate-level phosphorylation produces more ATP
N. Oxidative phosphorylation produces less energy
O. ATP is formed during glycolysis through substrate-level phosphorylation
P. The exact mechanism of ATP formation in oxidative phosphorylation is chemiosmosis
Given the following descriptions, identify which are the features of oxidative and substrate-level phosphorylation.
M. Substrate-level phosphorylation produces more ATP
N. Oxidative phosphorylation produces less energy
O. ATP is formed during glycolysis through substrate-level phosphorylation
P. The exact mechanism of ATP formation in oxidative phosphorylation is chemiosmosis
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
M and N
B
O and P
C
M, N and, O
D
M, N, O, and P