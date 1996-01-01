8. Respiration
Types of Phosphorylation
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The mechanism through which ATP production is connected to the flow of electrons via the mitochondrial electron transport chain and the resulting oxygen consumption is known as:
oxidative phosphorylation
photophosphorylation
substrate level phosphorylation
All of the above