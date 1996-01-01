11. Cell Division
Cancer
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hematopoietic growth factors are essential in stimulating bone marrow to produce blood cells. What can happen if such growth factors are removed from the human system?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
There will shortage of blood cells.
B
There will be an overproduction of blood cells.
C
There will be insufficient oxygen in the red blood cells.
D
It will cause the blood cells to change their shape.