Cancer
Rb proteins can restrict cell proliferation by inhibiting the E2F family of transcription factors. Which of the following is most likely to occur if the Rb proteins become non - functional?
A
Cell division will be regulated.
B
Cell division will become uncontrollable.
C
Cell division will be inhibited.
D
Cell division will become normal.