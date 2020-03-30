53. Conservation Biology
Conservation Biology
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
After heavy rain in 2012, thousands of fish in a river on Prince Edward Island in Canada were found dead. Given that an agricultural field is already present nearby, pesticide exposure was suspected as the cause of the large fish mortality. How was the aquatic environment contaminated by the pesticide?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Through wind
B
Through run-off
C
Through a vector
D
Through improper waste disposal