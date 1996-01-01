23. Speciation
Species
23. Speciation Species
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two types of flowers exist in the same area. One flower blooms during summer and the other blooms during spring. Since the two flower types cannot cross-pollinate due to the difference in seasons, they evolve into two different species. This type of reproductive isolation is called _______.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Gametic isolation
B
Behavioral isolation
C
Habitat isolation
D
Temporal isolation