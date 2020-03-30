53. Conservation Biology
Conservation Biology
58PRACTICE PROBLEM
Floodplains provide habitat to a wide range of organisms including fish, invertebrates, and birds. They also filter runoff from adjacent agricultural areas. If the floodplains are developed into canals, what will be the impact on the river's water quality?
A
It will cause eutrophication
B
It will lessen the water input in the river
C
It will alter the river's shape
D
It will make the water column much clearer