53. Conservation Biology
Conservation Biology
53. Conservation Biology Conservation Biology
57PRACTICE PROBLEM
As a consequence of global warming, biodiversity is starting to dwindle. Which of the following organisms experiences the largest impact of global warming and may soon become extinct if temperature anomalies are not corrected?
As a consequence of global warming, biodiversity is starting to dwindle. Which of the following organisms experiences the largest impact of global warming and may soon become extinct if temperature anomalies are not corrected?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Butterflies
B
Birds
C
Salmon
D
Polar bears