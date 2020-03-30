53. Conservation Biology
53. Conservation Biology
59PRACTICE PROBLEM
Due to various human activities, forests are degraded and cleared out. Forests house a wide diversity of animals from microorganisms to large animals such as elephants. Based on the following graph, what is the relationship between the size of protected lands and the number of species?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
They are positively associated.
B
They are negatively associated.
C
They are not associated at all.
D
The data is not enough to make an inference.