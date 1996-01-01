22. Evolution of Populations
Hardy-Weinberg Model
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Based on the formula for Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium, p2 stands for _____, while q2 stands for ______.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
recessive homozygous; dominant homozygous
B
heterozygous frequency; dominant homozygous
C
dominant homozygous; recessive homozygous
D
recessive homozygous; heterozygous frequency