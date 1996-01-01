46. Sensory Systems
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Pheromones are subdivided into several categories depending on the purpose of their production. Identify which of the following pairs is matched incorrectly.
Territorial pheromones - Marking of boundaries
Trail pheromones - Marking of paths
Alarm pheromones -Trigger aggression among members of the same species
Sex pheromones - Trigger change in developmental events