5. Cell Components
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following options correctly includes all the features shared by prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
1. Presence of nucleus
2. Presence of cell wall
3. Presence of membranous organelles
4. Presence of DNA
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1, 2 and 3
B
2 and 4
C
1, 2, and 4
D
2, 3, and 4