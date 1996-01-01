5. Cell Components
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
5. Cell Components Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cell was studied under an electron microscope. The following features were observed in the cell:
1. No membrane-bound organelles
2. Absence of nucleus
3. Presence of 70S ribosomes in the cytoplasm
Based on the above features, the cell under investigation was probably
A cell was studied under an electron microscope. The following features were observed in the cell:
1. No membrane-bound organelles
2. Absence of nucleus
3. Presence of 70S ribosomes in the cytoplasm
Based on the above features, the cell under investigation was probably
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A prokaryotic cell
B
A fungal cell
C
A plant cell
D
An animal cell