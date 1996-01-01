13. Mendelian Genetics
Dihybrid Crosses
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A total of 500 offspring were produced when 100 male cats with black coats and long fur were mated with 100 female cats with the same phenotype. Out of these 500, 281 had black coats and long fur, 93 had black coats and short fur, 92 had brown coats and long fur, and 32 had brown coats and short fur. If both genes are present on different chromosomes, which one do you believe is the recessive allele in each trait studied?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Black coat and long fur
B
Black coat and short fur
C
Brown coat and long fur
D
Brown coat and short fur