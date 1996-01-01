Two sets of genes on different chromosomes are responsible for the coat color in an animal X. Gene B codes for the brown color and gene G for grey. Beige-colored coat results when these genes are in heterozygous condition and in case both the genes are recessive, the coat color is white. Suppose, a male of X is mated with a female of X, both having a beige coat, what fraction of the progeny do you expect to have white coat color (albino, unpigmented)?