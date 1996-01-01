37. Plant Sensation and Response
Tropisms and Hormones
37. Plant Sensation and Response Tropisms and Hormones
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
When the leaves of plants such as Mimosa are touched, the cells near the touch stimulus export potassium ions outside the cell, followed by water, causing the cells to collapse. What effect will this have on the Mimosa leaves?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The leaves will be shredded.
B
The leaves will open.
C
The leaves will wither.
D
The leaves will fold.