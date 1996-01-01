37. Plant Sensation and Response
Tropisms and Hormones
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The venus fly trap responds to touch by closing its leaves. Once the insect is digested and the stimulus is removed, it again opens its leaves, restoring it to its original position. This response of fly trap is called:
A
Gravitropism
B
Thigmotropism
C
Nastic movement
D
Phototropism