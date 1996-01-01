32. Vertebrates
Chordates
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Wide shreds of evidence from fossils and developing embryos suggests that the mammal's ear bones were once jawbones. If they truly were, what is the advantage of having the jawbones and earbones separated like the modern mammals have?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
to develop specialized functions
B
to conserve a lot of energy
C
to give mammals the ability to maintain balance
D
to become more attractive