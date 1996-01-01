32. Vertebrates
Chordates
32. Vertebrates Chordates
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The gene that encodes Retinoblastoma (Rb) protein is a conserved gene in plants and animals. This gene has the primary control over whether the cell continues to divide or to differentiate. When it is activated, Rb represses the gene required to replicate the DNA. Which of the following happens when Rb is inactivated in the stem cells of vertebrates?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The stem cells stop dividing and differentiate.
B
The stem cells continue to divide.
C
The stem cells will divide and differentiate at the same time.
D
The stem cells will stop dividing and differentiating.