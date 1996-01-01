32. Vertebrates
Chordates
32. Vertebrates Chordates
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Read the following statements about deuterostomes carefully, and then identify which ones are correct.
P. In deuterostomes, the blastopore develops into an anus.
Q. Deuterostomes are triploblastic.
R. Deuterostomes have radial symmetry.
S. Deuterostomes are pseudocoelemates.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
P and Q only
B
Q and R only
C
P, Q, and R only
D
P, Q, R, and S