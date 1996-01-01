12. Meiosis
Life Cycle of Sexual Reproducers
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
In terms of habitat colonization, how do asexual reproducers differ from sexual reproducers?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Asexual reproducers can easily and rapidly colonize habitats.
B
Asexual reproducers can have a more diverse source.
C
Sexual reproducers can easily colonize habitats than asexual reproducers.
D
Both sexual and asexual reproducers can have the same population size.