12. Meiosis
Life Cycle of Sexual Reproducers
All eukaryotic sexual life cycles include:
a) Mitosis, gamete formation, and fertilization.
b) Mitosis, meiosis, gamete formation, and fertilization.
c) Mitosis, meiosis, and gamete formation.
d) Mitosis, fertilization, and meiosis.
e) Mitosis, meiosis, apoptosis.
f) Gamete formation, meiosis, mitosis.
Which of the following is part of the life cycle called alternation of generations?
The sexual cycle of the diploid, multicellular algal genus Fucus involves __________.
A life cycle in which the only multicellular form is haploid is most typical of __________.
In sexually reproducing species, the chromosome number remains stable over time because __________ and __________ always alternate.
The egg (ovum) of a rabbit contains 22 chromosomes. How many chromosomes are in the somatic (body) cells of a rabbit?
Somatic cells in humans contain __________ set(s) of chromosomes and are therefore termed __________.
Nearly all life cycles have both haploid and diploid phases. Usually, the transition from haploid to diploid takes place __________.
Humans have 46 chromosomes. This number of chromosomes will be found in __________.
