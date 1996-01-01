12. Meiosis
Life Cycle of Sexual Reproducers
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the advantage of sexual reproducers over asexual reproducers when exposed to an unstable environment?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Sexual reproducers can have more offspring than asexual reproducers
B
Sexual reproducers give genetically diverse offspring giving them a better chance of survival
C
Sexual reproducers are more flexible and highly adapted
D
Sexual reproducers can easily move and disperse