13. Mendelian Genetics
Punnett Square Probability
Assume that in three genes undergoing independent assortment, the genotype of F1 individuals involved in a trihybrid cross is AaBbCcDd. Which of the following genotypes will have an existing probability of 1/256 in the F2 offspring?
A
AaBbCcDd
B
AaBBCCDd
C
AABBCCDD
D
AABbCcDD