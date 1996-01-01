32. Vertebrates
Chordates
32. Vertebrates Chordates
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following are four assertions about chordates.
P. Humans are classified as vertebrate chordates.
Q. The dorsal hollow nerve cord is present in all chordates at some stage of their development.
R. All chordates possess a brain case.
S. Nematodes are invertebrate chordates.
Identify the options that include all of the correct chordate assertions.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
P, Q, and S
B
Q, R, and S
C
P and Q only
D
P and R only