12. Meiosis
Life Cycle of Sexual Reproducers
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the human life cycle, germ cells undergo ___ in order to produce haploid gametes. The two haploid gametes then unite in a process called _____. When sperm and ovum unite, they form a zygote. The zygote undergoes _____ to begin the development of the human embryo which eventually becomes a baby.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
mitosis; fertilization; meiosis
B
fertilization; mitosis; meiosis
C
meiosis; fertilization; mitosis
D
mitosis; meiosis; fertilization