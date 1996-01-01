5. Cell Components
5. Cell Components Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Surface-volume ratios are critical for nutrient exchange between cells and their surroundings. Cells are microscopic in order to maintain the _______ surface-volume ratios needed to ______ the rate of exchange of substances.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
high; maximize
B
high; minimize
C
low; maximize
D
low; minimize