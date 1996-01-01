5. Cell Components
Introduction to the Cytoskeleton
5. Cell Components Introduction to the Cytoskeleton
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Cilia, which resemble hair-like projections, line the bronchus in the lungs and move microbes and debris up and out of the airways. What happens to the cilia in the respiratory tract if a person is a chronic smoker?
Cilia, which resemble hair-like projections, line the bronchus in the lungs and move microbes and debris up and out of the airways. What happens to the cilia in the respiratory tract if a person is a chronic smoker?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The cilia become paralyzed and eventually die from tobacco smoke.
B
Smokers are more likely to develop more cilia.
C
The cilia become more active and dense from the tobacco smoke.
D
Tobacco has no effect on cilia.