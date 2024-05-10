12. Meiosis
Homologous Chromosomes
The human karyotype shown below:
a) Is of a haploid cell.
b) Is from a gamete.
c) Shows 23 chromosomes.
d) All of the above.
Multiple Choice
How might the two members of a pair of homologous chromosomes differ from each other?
a) In the sequence of the DNA making up each of the chromosomes.
b) In the relative position of the genes present on each of the chromosomes.
c) They cannot differ if they are homologous.
d) In the kinds of genes present on each of the chromosomes.
Multiple Choice
An organism has a haploid chromosome number n = 4. How many tetrads will form during meiosis?
Textbook Question
If humans have 23 pairs of chromosomes, each carrying hundreds to thousands of genes, roughly how many genes are there in the human genome? a. 23; b. 46; c. 1000; d. 20,000; e. 200,000
Textbook Question
Homologous pairs of chromosomes . a. are two different chromosomes attached to each other; b. are exact copies of one chromosome that are attached to each other; c. are separated from each other during meiosis I; d. are separated from each other during interphase; e. are chromosomes that carry different genes
